All Californians 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines mid-April

Starting April 15, all Californians 16 and older will be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines — with those 50 and older becoming eligible earlier, on April 1, Gov.
Gavin Newsom announced.
Starting April 15, all Californians 16 and older will be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines — with those 50 and older becoming eligible earlier, on April 1, Gov.
Gavin Newsom announced.
A quiet year at the Clyde Theatre. The once-packed 2,300 person concert venue stopped hosting national and local bands at the start..
We talk to local doctors about Tennessee's decision to drop the age requirement for vaccines to 16.