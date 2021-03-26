Bluffton's D'Wayne Eskridge Showcases Speed in Front of NFL Scouts

The Western Michigan football program hosted its 2021 Pro Day on Thursday, March 25.
Twenty-nine NFL teams were present for the group of aspiring professional players, which included 2021 NFL Combine invitees D'Wayne Eskridge and Jaylon Moore.
From the ice to the gridiron..
Over the last decade, we've seen plenty of playmakers from the 2-6-0 hear their names called in the n-f-l draft..and next month, we'll likely hear one or two more..former bluffton star d'wayne eskridge certianly made quite a case for himself with the way he played this past season...and on thursday, dee's speed was on full display during his pro day workout at western michigan..eskridge clocking a four-three-eight in the forty yard dash in front of scouts from 29 n-f-l teams...for some perspective... that time would have put him in the top five among all prospects at last year's combine..n-f-l dot com currently has the wide reciever projected as a third round pick, and his performance this afternoon shouldn't hurt his stock one bit..
The n-f-l draft is set to begin on april 29th and conclude on