Bluffton's D'Wayne Eskridge Showcases Speed in Front of NFL Scouts

From the ice to the gridiron..

Over the last decade, we've seen plenty of playmakers from the 2-6-0 hear their names called in the n-f-l draft..and next month, we'll likely hear one or two more..former bluffton star d'wayne eskridge certianly made quite a case for himself with the way he played this past season...and on thursday, dee's speed was on full display during his pro day workout at western michigan..eskridge clocking a four-three-eight in the forty yard dash in front of scouts from 29 n-f-l teams...for some perspective... that time would have put him in the top five among all prospects at last year's combine..n-f-l dot com currently has the wide reciever projected as a third round pick, and his performance this afternoon shouldn't hurt his stock one bit..

The n-f-l draft is set to begin on april 29th and conclude on