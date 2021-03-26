Mangas named NAIA Player of the Year, Four others tabbed All-American

The NAIA announced its selections of the 2020-21 NAIA Men's & Women's Basketball All-America Teams.

Wfft dot com... on the college hoops scene... five local athletes were named to the naia all- american squads today...on the men's side... it was headlined by kyle mangas..

The indiana wesleyan senior and warsaw grad was named first team all american for the fourth straight year... he was also named naia national player of the year for the second straight year...north side grad trevion crews joined mangas on the naia's first team all-american ballot... saint francis junior antwaan cushingberry was named third team all-american...and on the women's side..

Indiana tech stars kyra whitaker and erika foy were both named honorable mention all americans