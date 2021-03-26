For the first time Indian dignitary to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Samadhi: Vikram Doraiswami

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on Mar 26.

He'll be on two day visit to the neighbouring country.

During his visit, he will be inaugurating Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition in Dhaka.

High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami said, "It is celebration of 50 years bilateral relationship of India and Bangladesh.

Bapu Bangabandhu was the younger contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi.

It's been years since any Indian Prime Minister visited Bangladesh.

The idea is to showcase the connectedness between our two cultures and histories.

This is the first time any Indian dignitary to actually pay personal tribute to Bangabandhu at his Samadhi."