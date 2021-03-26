All Minnesotans 16+ can get vaccine starting March 30

You do not need to be in a certain line of work or have an underlying health condition.

Starting march 30th ?

"* people ages 16 and up will be able to get the covid?

"* 19 vaccine in minnesota.

"*19 started its sweep through the nation... and after months of wondering if or when a vaccine would become available... "i think it's great" "i think it's a good thing, i really do.

Keep everyone safe and healthy, and get rid of this covid."

Brad and lori zubke are minnesota residents whose thoughts went straight to family when asked about expanded access to the vaccine.

They say there's a summer wedding in the works... and more shots in arms means greater assurance they can all get together safely and make memories once again.

"my niece is getting married in june, and it'll be wonderful.

We've got cousins and relatives coming from california, and it'll just be wonderful for all of us to be back together again."

"it is a big moment."

Med city mayor kim norton... also expressing excitement... saying she's thrilled for the community with tomorrow presenting a possible turning point the fight against covid?*- 19.

"it's what we've all sort of been waiting for.

We waited for the vaccine, but then we've been waiting for our turn in order to be able to get that vaccination.

So the wait is over."

The mayor adds while many in rochester are certainly anxious to book a vaccine appointment and put the pandemic in the past... it's important to remember ?

"* we're not out of the woods just yet.

"the vaccination is not the end.

We still have children in our community, we still have people who are choosing not to or cannot and the governor's office says this week minnesota ranked first in the nation in the percentage of vaccine doses administed to minnesotans.

Staff say they've worked hard to vaccinate the most vulnerable residents... and now it's time to get as many minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible.

