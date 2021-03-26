Gareth Southgate impressed by England’s hunger and desire against San Marino

Gareth Southgate believes England displayed the kind of hunger and attitude required to become a top team during Thursday’s comprehensive World Cup qualification win against San Marino.The rearranged European Championships may be just months away but the road to next year’s World Cup in Qatar is already under way.James Ward-Prowse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Raheem Sterling scored in a one-sided first half against San Marino, with inspired San Marino goalkeeper Elia Benedettini and wayward finishing keeping the score down.