California Residents Age 16 And Older Eligible To Receive COVID Vaccine Beginning April 15

California Gov.
Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that all residents age 16 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 15, and all those age 50 and older will be eligible to receive it beginning April 1.
In less than two weeks, all Florida residents ages 18 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In just a few weeks, many more California residents will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine.