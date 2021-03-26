SCORES 3-25-21: West Canada Valley pulls away late to top Utica Academy of Science in first of home

SCORES 3-24-21: CVA tops Herkimer in second straight game to move over .500 mark
Highlights and scores from Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Good one tonight.
Two fantastic teams going head-to-head in the first of a home-and-home in boys hoops.
To the beautiful facilities at utica academy of science...the atoms at 4-1 host the west canada valley indians - who are unbeaten at 8-0.
--- late second quarter in a tight one - west canada on top two.
Andrew soron - strong drive.
Gets the bucket and the foul.
Indians by four.
--- teams then trading baskets.
After a west canada score - u-a-s right back down the other way.
Dekwan grant - bodies his way to the rack.
--- but an immediate answer to close the half.
Final seconds - will smith - blocked...gets the rebound - puts it in at the buzzer.
Indians lead 33-29 at the break.
--- third quarter - u-a-s down six.
Fighting through the press - it's dekwan grant again.
Drawing contact again but putting it home.
--- later in the frame.
Smith - getting jiggy with it.
No fear - doing it big willie style...and-one.
--- three and a half remain - u-a-s again working the press.
Najalique taylor - nice dish underneath to tyrique taylor.
The sibling connection gets the atoms within seven here.
--- but then its jaeden beam joining the party for west canada.
Doing some laundry - spin cycle on high... ((score)) ...it was close most of the way - but the indians pull away down the stretch as they win 72-54.
(((scores))) relatively quiet night tonight - but on the girls side - west canada tops herkimer 61-43.
Reese fellows and lydia reimer both with significant double-doubles.
(((change))) girls volleyball- hamilton earns its first win of the year in their third try - topping clinton at home.
The emerald knights were lead by the kellys - colleen kelly - 10 kills, 10 digs and four aces.
Kerrigan also impressive - 24 assists on the night and three aces.
New york state has announced an update to its we navigate this pandemic.
Well after covering winter sports - we now move on to...fall sports as the utica college field hockey team opened its season today.
It's the first time in 504 days the pioneers are playing a game.
They took on clinton native olivia rogers and saint john fisher.
--- pioneers - a bit rusty.
Down four in the second and looking to get on the board.
Great chance here - sabrina whitehouse - just over the cage.
Her stick was hit on the shot.
Very close to converting.
--- another chance shortly after on a penalty corner.
Jeslyn files - rips it - sophia trozzi makes the save close range.
--- three-thirty left in the half - cardinals on a break - man up.
Check this out - bre socker ditches the eye mask...get outta here!
She goes back door for gianna palma who taps it in.
5-zip fisher.
--- third quarter - penalty corner cardinals.
Palma looking for another - lines it up.
Turned aside by u-c's megan chamberlain who made 11 saves in the game.
--- a few minutes later - it's socker on a break.
Takes it herself and the quick hands - puts it in... (((score))) ...this was a tough one for the pioneers - but they've been sidelined for quite a bit.
They're served a difficult 11-0 loss.
To spring sports.
Right next door on the baseball field - the pioneers welcoming houghton college for a doubleheader.
U-c won game one 13-6.
--- game two - utica leading 4-0 in the fourth.
Brendon sarnowski cruising...catches jason kauffeldt looking for the strikeout.
Fifth 'k' of the game for sarnowski.
--- but then houghton gets going.
With two on and a run in - sarnowski is out of the game.
Ethan cetton - the freshman - with a rip to center field.
That's going to end up scoring three runs and just like that we're tied at four.
--- the highlanders weren't done.
A couple batters later - joe gross ropes it to right field.
That plates another... (((score))) ...each team scored all their runs in a single inning.
Unfortunately for u-c - houghton scored one more.
Final 5-4 as these teams earn a split.
A final look at your forecast.
Tonight: increase in
Highlights and scores from Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
It's the best plays from the week of Mar. 15 to Mar. 21 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!