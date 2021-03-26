SCORES 3-25-21: West Canada Valley pulls away late to top Utica Academy of Science in first of home

Highlights and scores from Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Good one tonight.

Two fantastic teams going head-to-head in the first of a home-and-home in boys hoops.

To the beautiful facilities at utica academy of science...the atoms at 4-1 host the west canada valley indians - who are unbeaten at 8-0.

--- late second quarter in a tight one - west canada on top two.

Andrew soron - strong drive.

Gets the bucket and the foul.

Indians by four.

--- teams then trading baskets.

After a west canada score - u-a-s right back down the other way.

Dekwan grant - bodies his way to the rack.

--- but an immediate answer to close the half.

Final seconds - will smith - blocked...gets the rebound - puts it in at the buzzer.

Indians lead 33-29 at the break.

--- third quarter - u-a-s down six.

Fighting through the press - it's dekwan grant again.

Drawing contact again but putting it home.

--- later in the frame.

Smith - getting jiggy with it.

No fear - doing it big willie style...and-one.

--- three and a half remain - u-a-s again working the press.

Najalique taylor - nice dish underneath to tyrique taylor.

The sibling connection gets the atoms within seven here.

--- but then its jaeden beam joining the party for west canada.

Doing some laundry - spin cycle on high... ((score)) ...it was close most of the way - but the indians pull away down the stretch as they win 72-54.

(((scores))) relatively quiet night tonight - but on the girls side - west canada tops herkimer 61-43.

Reese fellows and lydia reimer both with significant double-doubles.

(((change))) girls volleyball- hamilton earns its first win of the year in their third try - topping clinton at home.

The emerald knights were lead by the kellys - colleen kelly - 10 kills, 10 digs and four aces.

Kerrigan also impressive - 24 assists on the night and three aces.

Well after covering winter sports - we now move on to...fall sports as the utica college field hockey team opened its season today.

It's the first time in 504 days the pioneers are playing a game.

They took on clinton native olivia rogers and saint john fisher.

--- pioneers - a bit rusty.

Down four in the second and looking to get on the board.

Great chance here - sabrina whitehouse - just over the cage.

Her stick was hit on the shot.

Very close to converting.

--- another chance shortly after on a penalty corner.

Jeslyn files - rips it - sophia trozzi makes the save close range.

--- three-thirty left in the half - cardinals on a break - man up.

Check this out - bre socker ditches the eye mask...get outta here!

She goes back door for gianna palma who taps it in.

5-zip fisher.

--- third quarter - penalty corner cardinals.

Palma looking for another - lines it up.

Turned aside by u-c's megan chamberlain who made 11 saves in the game.

--- a few minutes later - it's socker on a break.

Takes it herself and the quick hands - puts it in... (((score))) ...this was a tough one for the pioneers - but they've been sidelined for quite a bit.

They're served a difficult 11-0 loss.

To spring sports.

Right next door on the baseball field - the pioneers welcoming houghton college for a doubleheader.

U-c won game one 13-6.

--- game two - utica leading 4-0 in the fourth.

Brendon sarnowski cruising...catches jason kauffeldt looking for the strikeout.

Fifth 'k' of the game for sarnowski.

--- but then houghton gets going.

With two on and a run in - sarnowski is out of the game.

Ethan cetton - the freshman - with a rip to center field.

That's going to end up scoring three runs and just like that we're tied at four.

--- the highlanders weren't done.

A couple batters later - joe gross ropes it to right field.

That plates another... (((score))) ...each team scored all their runs in a single inning.

Unfortunately for u-c - houghton scored one more.

Final 5-4 as these teams earn a split.

A final look at your forecast.

Tonight: increase in