State lawmakers call for restaurant, bar curfew exemption ahead of Syracuse Sweet Sixteen game

The restaurant ad bar curfew is currently set at 11:00 PM.

Sweet sixteen this saturday at 9:55 p-m.

-- but restaurants and bars are still constrained to an 11:00 curfew.

Some lawmakers are calling for an exemption.

Good evening jason, in their 20th appearance in the sweet sixteen under coach jim boeheim on saturday will orange fans be able to go to their favorite restaurants and bars to tune in?

None christine carleo, donna vivero: we just found out this games at 9:55 saturday night you finally get a customers in the door and now you have to say you have to leave?

Restaurants and bars only about an hour to host guests to watch syracuse's biggest game of the season.

State lawmakers are calling on the governor to rescind the 11:00 curfew for bars and restaurants for saturday and everyday moving forward.

Anthony picente: whatever happens it hass to be universal it just shouldn't be for one particular area but the other issue is if we are going to open up and change the curfew for that then should we change the curfew and it's entirety?

Most recent data from new york state shows that the central new york region has a 0.91% positivity rate, the second lowest in the state.

The governor is lifting the curfew on gyms, casinos, bowling alleys and movie theaters beginning april 5.

Sports bars like b-b- g's in yorkville, suffered because of the curfew.

Christine carleo, donna vivero: the state says the request has been made known howard zucker: regarding that we are reviewing this request and we want the team to win but we also want people to be safe.

Onondaga county executive ryan mcmahon made comments on the curfew on twitter saying: picente: yes onondaga is opened up and the curfews extended i can tell you oneida will be as well.

> it's already thursday night, so we won't have to wait long for a final decision.

