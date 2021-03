COVID: India reports over 50k cases for 2nd consecutive day

India reported most number of COVID-19 cases of 2021 on March 26.

59,118 new COVID-19 cases were recorded and the COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,18,46,652.

The active cases stand at 4,21,066.

With new 32,987 discharges, overall recoveries reached to 1,12,64,637.

With 251 new deaths due to COVID virus, death toll stood at 1,60,949.