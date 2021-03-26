Three southeastern Minnesota wrestlers place at Class AAA state tournament
Class AAA was held on Thursday, AA will be held on Friday with A on Saturday.
Albert lea's caleb talamantes made it to the 170 third place match where he took on mounds view's mannix morgan.
A couple of early takedowns proved costly ?
"* he took fourth in a 10?
"*4 decision.
He finished te season at 30 wins and four losses.
Then at 138 pounds ?
"* albert lea's cameron davis took on mayo's marshall peters.
Davis got out to an early start allowing him to take control in a five to two decision for fifth.
Davis finishes the season at 35 and