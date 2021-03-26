Skip to main content
Three southeastern Minnesota wrestlers place at Class AAA state tournament

Three southeastern Minnesota wrestlers place at Class AAA state tournament
Class AAA was held on Thursday, AA will be held on Friday with A on Saturday.

Albert lea's caleb talamantes made it to the 170 third place match where he took on mounds view's mannix morgan.

A couple of early takedowns proved costly ?

"* he took fourth in a 10?

"*4 decision.

He finished te season at 30 wins and four losses.

Then at 138 pounds ?

"* albert lea's cameron davis took on mayo's marshall peters.

Davis got out to an early start allowing him to take control in a five to two decision for fifth.

Davis finishes the season at 35 and

