GCU Basketball Player Oscar Frayer, Of Lathrop, Killed In I-5 Crash
The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office confirmed Frayer's identity and also identified a second victim as Andrea Moore, 28, from Stockton, who was later confirmed to be Frayer's sister.

The third victim's identity has not yet been released.