GCU Basketball Player Oscar Frayer, Of Lathrop, Killed In I-5 Crash

The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office confirmed Frayer's identity and also identified a second victim as Andrea Moore, 28, from Stockton, who was later confirmed to be Frayer's sister.
The third victim's identity has not yet been released.
Oscar Frayer, who returned to play a final basketball season at Grand Canyon after missing all of last season, was killed Tuesday..