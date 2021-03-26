Passengers defying COVID guidelines being put under 'No-Fly List': Hardeep Puri

American multinational corporation Qualcomm, which was earlier said to be working on a brand of gaming smartphones, will now reportedly be developing a handheld console of its own that will be powered specifically by the upcoming Android 12.

As per a report by Android Police, this portable gaming console will strongly resemble the Nintendo Switch, but it will run on Android and house a Snapdragon chipset.

The source claimed that it had viewed non-final images of the device but decided not to share them.

In short, Qualcomm's portable gaming console will supposedly resemble a thicker smartphone, with detachable controllers on the left and right sides.

The source familiar with Qualcomm's plans further stated that the San Diego chip company is planning to use a 6000mAh battery that will support its Quick Charge technology.

Though the exact dimensions are not available yet, if the aforementioned information is anything to go by, it could be a modified smartphone with a taller display.

Luckily, it will provide the same options as a premium handset, such as a dedicated display output and an SD card reader for future storage expansion.

This device will also be running Android 12 with a customised launcher, and yes, users will be able to download Google Play-supported apps and services.

Since Qualcomm aims to launch the portable gaming console as early as Q1, 2022, it should be expected a Snapdragon 888 successor to be a part of the innards.

It is also believed that this silicon can run at higher clock speeds since this device's thickness will allow Qualcomm to use a beefier cooler.