Grey's Anatomy S17E10 Breathe

Grey's Anatomy 17x10 "Breathe" Promo with guest star Chyler Leigh - The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator.

Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, April 1st, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.