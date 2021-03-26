The Pacific Northwest was showered with streaks of light from likely SpaceX debris on March 25.
SpaceX rocket debris showers Pacific Northwest with streaks of light
Astronomer Jonathan McDowell at the Center for Astrophysics wrote on Twitter: "The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit.
Its reentry was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26." The filmer said: "My husband had just taken some trash out and I followed soon after.
I heard him yell “RAAUULLL!!
HURRY!
RUN!” I thought he hurt himself so I ran to him.
He told me to look up and that’s when I saw it.
I thought a plane had exploded."