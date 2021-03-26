Farmers observe Bharat Bandh: High security at borders; train services affected

Farmers observe 'Bharat Bandh' to mark four months of protest against Centre's farm laws.

The bandh, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm.

Protesters are also sitting at locations across Punjab and Haryana, affecting rail services.

Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements in wake of 'Bharat Bandh’.

Delhi Police took to Twitter, said Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic movement.

According to SKM, bandh has primarily been called for repeal of three agricultural laws.

SKM has urged 'protesting citizens' to make protest successful while being peaceful.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year.