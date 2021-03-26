Jeep® Gladiator Overland Design Preview

In the year of its 80th anniversary, the Jeep® brand introduces to Europe the new Gladiator, the pickup truck featuring a distinct lifestyle appeal, great versatility and the ability to meet the needs for mobility and freedom.

As a unique all-terrain pickup, the new model allows customers to stand out from the everyday and live every moment to the fullest.

With Jeep Gladiator, it's easy to overcome every obstacle and have fun, with no limits or compromises.

This is where its uniqueness in the segment lies: it retains the ability to meet practical needs of cargo carriage and it is perfectly suited to leisure time and everyday activities courtesy of its great versatility.

The new Gladiator also marks a major return for the brand to the pickup segment, after almost 30 years since the launch of the last Jeep model with “truck” credentials and bed: the Comanche, which was in production from 1986 to 1992.

This provides for the Gladiator to fit perfectly into Jeep heritage as it brings to attention a major brand tradition rooted long ago in 1947, when Willys Overland introduced a one-ton truck with four-wheel drive based on the CJ-2A.

This first pickup was followed over almost half a century by different models – all with shared features, and made to be robust, versatile and reliable.

These models included the FC-150/170 (1957-1965), the Jeep Gladiator/J Series (1963-1987), the CJ-8 Scrambler (1981-1985) and the Jeep Comanche (1986-1992), the last pickup in the brand’s heritage.