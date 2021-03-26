Audi e-tron GT experience Design details

Electric mobility is becoming dynamic and fascinating, as Audi is proving with the e-tron GT.

The four-door coupé reinterprets the classic idea of the gran turismo: Its design is highly emotive, its technology is exhilarating.

Two powerful electric motors provide dynamic driving performance and confident electric all-wheel drive.

With its net energy content of 84 kWh, the high-voltage battery enables ranges of up to 488 km (303.2 mi) and can be recharged extremely quickly, thanks to its 800 V technology.

Suspension, lights, controls, connection, or e-tron sport sound: The Audi e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT kicked off their presales simultaneously in mid-February 2021.

Both models demonstrate accumulated technical expertise – and the Audi brand’s strong passion for minute details.