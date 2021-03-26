More than 50,000 hazardous or dead trees remain in the Camp Fire burn scar

But some people say the program didn't come fast enough, while for others, it lets them rebuild

Cal OES and the Town of Paradise say there are 90,000 hazardous trees that need to removed in the Camp Fire burn scar.

New tonight -- the town of paradise and cal o-e-s held a press conference to update the ridge communities on hazardous tree removal progress.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in paradise.

Esteban, you attended the conference -- what did you learn?

Officials say there are a total of 90,000 hazardous trees that need to be removed from the camp fire burn scar -- and even though crews have spent almost five months getting rid of dead trees -- there is still a ways to go.

Nat: clapping town leaders held a meeting to recognize the efforts towards getting rid of hazardous and dead trees left over from the camp fire.

"this tree removal program is an intrical part of our recovery and is well on it's way to wind down."

Nat: tree cut down cal o-e-s and the town of paradise say they're nearing the halfway point of removing all dead or hazardous trees within the camp fire burn scar like this one right here with the blue dot on it -- but statistics show that they're still a ways out, and homeowners decided to take their own measures to get rid of their own trees.

"we would have too many sleepless nights when the wind blew, so we would have to sleep towards the front of the house instead of the back of the house."

For jamie johnston and her husband, the tree removal program didn't come fast enough.

"we were waiting for cal oes to come and take down the trees that were already marked and it kept taking too long."

"this i believe is the tree that i had to pay to take down with my own money."

Money she says she'll never see again.

What about the homeowners who did it themselves?

"unfortunately there is no way that we can reimburse for that.

We sympathize, we've all been through the same thing.

I had my trees taken out myself, because i wanted to rebuild and i know not everyone had that oppurtunity."

But for this mother of four -- the tree program is exactly what she needed "painless.

I was grateful for it.

When we have those windy nights, your biggest fear is definitely a tree falling on you."

For peace of mind and to rebuild.

"my house is going to be delivered next month.

I've been in a trailer with four kids and two dogs for more than two years now."

Cal o-e-s said they are removing around 500 trees per day while working 6 days a week -- as long as weather permits.

Live in paradise, esteban reynoso action news now the tree removal program is expected to be completed by early to mid- summer.