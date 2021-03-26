'Bharat Bandh': Farmers sing and dance at Ghazipur border

A group of protesters sang and danced at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's farm laws on March 26.
The protest which started in November last year continues.
A group of protesters sang and danced at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's farm laws on March 26.
The protest which started in November last year continues.
On the occasion of 'Maha Shivratri', Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait performed 'hawan' at..
A magic show was organised at Ghazipur Border for the farmers, who are protesting against Centre's three farm laws. Farmers of..