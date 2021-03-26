'Bharat Bandh': Farmers sing and dance at Ghazipur border
A group of protesters sang and danced at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's farm laws on March 26.

The protest which started in November last year continues.