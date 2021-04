BJP releases manifesto for Puducherry

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for Puducherry Assembly elections on March 26.

It was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Giriraj Singh.

BJP announced nine candidates from the UT in the upcoming polls.

Puducherry elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase, with the polling on April 6 and counting of votes on May 2.