Suez Canal could be blocked until next week with potential delivery delays to UK

A quarter-mile long vessel stuck in the Suez Canal may not be moved until next week and could cause delays for deliveries to the UK.The UK Government said British experts are ready to assist if required, while Dutch maritime recovery firm Smit Salvage attempts to dislodge the Ever Given ship which ran aground in the south of the canal on Tuesday.
Deliveries to UK could be delayed as work to free ship blocking Suez Canal may take 'weeks'
Sky News
