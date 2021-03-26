A 70-year-old Hartline man was found by volunteers from the Hartline and Almira fire departments, who wandered away from his hom

A 70-year-old man suffering dementia was rescued after a two-and-a-half-hour search through the woods when an infrared-camera-equipped drone spotted him from above lying in sagebrush.Police said the elderly man, whose name has not been released, left the family house on the 13000 block of Road 45-Northeast around 1:30am on Monday (22 March), when he headed towards an unknown direction.(@GrantCoSheriff/Clipzilla)