US woman demonstrates how to make DIY customised candles

A woman living in Mission Viejo, California, shows how she makes customised candles that can be used as personalised gifts.

Rachel Nelson walks through the process as she cuts out various messages on tissue paper and sticks them onto the candles.

She said: "So, as I mentioned in the video, you need a piece of tissue paper that you can tape to a heavy paper or cardboard.

After that, create a design of your choice on the tissue paper before cutting it out carefully.

"Now, you are ready to paste the tissue paper on a candle, along with a wax paper.

Apply some heat, give some time for your design to be imprinted on the candle, and then remove the tissue paper.

It's that simple!" This creative video was filmed on January 13 and has smashed over 26,000 likes on TikTok so far.