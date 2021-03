Suez Canal blockage: Might take weeks to clear | What does it mean for Fuel price? | Oneindia News

A huge container ship called Ever Given has blocked the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe.

The 400 metre shipping that is longer than the Eiffel tower is stuck at the narrow canal diagonally amid high winds and a dust storm.

