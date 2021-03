The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden opened up for visitors in the north Indian city of Srinagar on March 25, as the flowers are coming into season.

The garden covers more than 30 hectares and reportedly has an estimated 1.5 million flowers, including at least 64 varieties in bloom, all overlooking Lake Dal.