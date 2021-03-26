PM Modi interacts with Dawoodi Bohra community, cricketer Shakib in Dhaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arriving in Bangladesh on March 26, interacted with Indian diaspora and diverse groups of people in the nation.

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan met PM Modi.

He said, "Really honoured to meet PM Modi.

I think his visit will be fruitful for both countries.

Leadership he had shown for India is tremendous.

I hope he'll continue to help grow India in future and our relation with India will get better day by day." Dawoodi Bohra community in Bangladesh also welcomed PM Modi in Dhaka today.

"PM Modi upon his arrival here met us.

We requested him to enable the visit of Syedna sahib to Bangladesh," said the Bangladesh representative of the spiritual head of Dawoodi Bohra community.

A 7-year-old girl also greeted PM during his visit.

"I felt really good to meet PM," said little girl Angelica in Bangladesh.