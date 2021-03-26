Ford’s F-150 Generator Takes Power on the Go

Ford's 2021 F-150 can be outfitted with a generator that supplies up to 7.5KW of power through a standard outlet in the bed.

Now, this is probably intended for worksites where folks need remote power to run tools, but we found it's just as capable of cooking snacks and powering a Nintendo Switch out in a field.

The F-150 has been one of the best selling vehicles in the US for decades, but the new 2021 model still finds places to improve.

If you're past buying gas, the EV version should be arriving soon, as well.