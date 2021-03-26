At least five dead as tornadoes lash Alabama and Georgia

At least five people are dead after a series of tornadoes hatched by early spring “super cell” storms tore across Alabama and moved into Georgia early on Friday.Authorities said one fierce tornado travelled roughly 100 miles across Alabama on Thursday, leaving a long path of damage, while in Georgia the National Weather Service for Atlanta said a “dangerous, fast moving” tornado ripped through southern suburbs just after midnight.