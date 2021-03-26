'Double mutant variant' of COVID-19 spreads in India, but Delhi vaccine sites are empty

Despite growing concerns about the "double mutant" strain of COVID-19, many vaccination sites in the Indian capital showed little sign of activity on Thursday (March 25).

Private hospitals and clinics were particularly quiet, although non-transported patients filled large government offices, including AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) and Safdarjung Hospital.

In some places, jobs are available for those aged 60 and over.

The central government is preparing to lower this limit to 45 years from April 1.

New Delhi is experiencing the start of a new surge in cases, with more than 1,200 cases recorded on March 24, the highest in three months.

Authorities responded by introducing random testing at airports, bus stations and railway facilities, and banning public celebrations of the upcoming Hindu festival, Holi.