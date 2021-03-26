More Floridians Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccination In The Coming Days

Keith Jones reports on Monday, March 29th, people 40 years old and older will be eligible to receive a shot.
On the following Monday, shots will be available to those 18 and up.
We talk to local doctors about Tennessee's decision to drop the age requirement for vaccines to 16.