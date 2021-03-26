Big win for Tata Sons, SC backs removal of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman

The Supreme Court set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Group.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the decision to remove Cyrus Mistry was right.

Ratan Tata, in a statement, said the order validated the values and ethics that had always guided the Tata Group.

‘After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and the ethics that have always been the guiding principle of the group,’ Ratan Tata said.

