Epicenter volunteer Mary Slade is the March 2021 winner of the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award

CHICK-FIL-A EVERYDAY HEROESAWARD.

MARY SLADE HAS BECOMETHE GO-TO PERSON IN HARFORDCOUNTY FOR INFORMATION ANDRESOURCES TO HELP THEHOMELESS.

AND IF SHE DOESNHAVE THE ANSWER& SHE WONSTOP UNTIL SHE FINDS ONE.SHEMISSION TO GIVE BACK TO THELESS FORTUNATE& WHILE DEALINGWITH HER OWN STRUGGLES.

WMAR-2NEWSWHAT MAKES MARY SLADE ANEVERYDAY HERO.Story Banner - Tab: EverydayHeroes First Line: Mary SladeSecond: Everyday Heroessponsored by BaltimorChick-fil-A.

CGS: AprilPatterson, Community OutreachCoordinator Civic Works :18-29Mary Slade, Everyday Heroesaward winner :36-48 HollyErickson, Manager of StrategicPartnerships, The EpicenterTAKE PKG 37:32 yay Mary!(group claps) TRACK ONE:BEFORE THE START OF THEMONTHLY FOOD GIVEAWAY OUTSIDETHE EPICENTER IN EDGEWOOD& THEVOLUNTEERS GATHER ROUND FOR AQUICK PEP TALK.

THIS HUDDLEINCLUDES A SHOW OF GRATITUDEFOR FORMER EMPLOYEE ANDLONGTIME VOLUNTEER MARY SLADE&AS SHE RECEIVES THECHICK-FIL-A EVERYDAY HEROESAWARD.

((April Patterson))42:34 this award is sodeserved& she has a lot on herplate but she still manages tobe that community advocate andthat community champion 42:46TRACK TWO: MARYTHE EPICENTER STARTED WHEN SHEFOUND HERSELF IN A TOUGHSITUATION.

((Mary)) 14:35 Iwas homeless about one point&for about 6 hours and I calledmy pastor and about one point&my pastor and told him whatwas going on& TRACK THREE:THAT PASTOR& LUKE ERICKSON OFMOUNTAIN CHRISTIAN CHURCH& ISTHE HUSBAND OF HOLLY ERICKSON&WHO WORKS AT THE EPICENTER.((Holly)) 28:17 he gotconnected with her and offeredher some help in that way andever since wefriends 28:25 TRACK FOUR: THEEPICENTER ASSISTS PEOPLE WHOARE GOING THROUGH POVERTY,HOMELESSNESS OR UNEMPLOYMENT.WHEN THEY HAD A JOB OPENING&HOLLY KNEW MARY WOULD BE THEPERFECT FIT.

((Holly)) 29:59they know Mary is a trustedsource that I can come to,that will help me, that willnot judge me that will help methrough the hard stuff.

And sosheand rightfully so 30:10((Mary)) 15:54 so thatmy heart is to help people tobe there for them and to givethem the resources that theycan reach out to 16:03 TRACKFIVE: AND MARY WORKEDTIRELESSLY TO BE THAT RESOURCEFOR PEOPLE WHO NEEDED HELP ANDGUIDANCE.

SHE HAD TO RESIGNLATE LAST YEAR DUE TO HERON-GOING BATTLE WITH MULTIPLESCLEROSIS, OR M-S.

BUT SHESTAYED ON AS A VOLUNTEER&ANSWERING PHONES AND SETTINGUP AN EMERGENCY WINTER SHELTERIN ABERDEEN.

SHEWHENEVER SHE CAN& REFUSING TOLET M-S STAND IN HER WAY.((Mary)) 19:44 I know thatwhat we do& what we offerhelps everyone, that calls in.And thatfor.

Wecommunity, wehomeless, weanyone who needs anythingthatSIX: MARY UNDERSTANDS THEHARDSHIPS OF THOSE SHE HELPS&BECAUSE SHESOME OF THEM HERSELF.

AND SHERECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE OFHAVING SOMEONE ON THE OTHEREND OF THE LINE& WILLING TO ASHINE A LIGHT THROUGH THEDARKEST OF TIMES.

((Mary))23:43 I have a lot ofstruggles but thatmeans so much to me to helpanyone who needs it 23:52((BUTT WITH)) 26:22 I justwant people to know theEpicenter is here to help.

Wealways have been, we alwayswill be 26:29 TRACK SEVEN: INEDGEWOOD, MK WMAR-2 NEWS.CONGRATS TO MARY!

IF YOU WANTTO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR TCHICK-FIL-A EVERYDAY HEROESAWARD... JUST GO TO WMAR 2NEWS DOT COM SLASH EVERYDAYHEROES.

THE MORE SPECIFIC YOUARE, THE BETTER!

EACH WINNERRECEIVES A LUNCH FOR 10COURTESY OF THE BALTIMOREAREA CHICK-FIL-A RESTAURANT