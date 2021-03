Twelve people arrested for poaching sea dates in the Naples Gulf, Italy. (GuardiaDiFinanza/Newsflash)

Cops in Italy have made 12 arrests over illegal date mussel poaching in the Gulf of Naples.The recent arrests were carried out three years after the launch of an investigation by the Naples Public Prosecutor's Office into organised illegal date mussel poaching in the Gulf of Naples.(GuardiaDiFinanza/Newsflash)