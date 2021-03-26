Miles of Mercy 3/26/2021 Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Duration: 26 Mar 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Miles of Mercy 3/26/2021 Father Sichko, on assignment from Pope Francis, created "Miles of Mercy" to help people in Eastern Kentucky with donations of supplies, gift cards and pet food. His first drop was yesterday at Queen of All Saints in Beattyville.

Her home, all three say they're thankful a central kentucky priest delivering donations to people in eastern kentucky who were still trying to recover from recent flooding winter storms on assignment from pope francis as a people missionary father jim sisco delivered hundreds of boxes stored in his garage thousands of dollars in gift cards and more than 10 stored in his garage thousands of dollars in gift cards and more than 10,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to people in need an s-1, lee county. The donations came in after pharmacist joe put out a call in social media. His first

