United Way, Over The Edge to host rappelling fundraiser in downtown Fort Wayne this May

On May 6-7, United Way and partnering organization Over the Edge are hosting a rappelling event to raise money to improve Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

Looking for a fun challenge?

This upcoming event will literally put you on the ropes.

Kelly guy-ser with united way says she hopes this effort will further strengthen relationships between neighbors.

Participants must be 18 to register.if you're feeling brave and want more information you can visit our website