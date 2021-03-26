Animal Cruelty Report Filed With EPD After Dogs Found Starved, Puppy Beheaded

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Evansville after police say Animal Control Officers found a puppy beheaded at an area home where two other dogs were found flea-ridden and starved.

Police were called to 1425 monroe avenue in evansville on march third.

There ... officers met with animal control about a complaint they received of mistreated animals.

"animal control then sent an officer to investigate.

He went to the house, did not get an answer at the door.

However, he was able to actually see through a window what appeared to be an emaciated animal."

The homeowners were then ordered to seek veterinary treatment for two dogs.

Two days later, animal control received another call about a deceased animal.

"they sent an animal control officer out there, probably under the assumption it was one of the emaciated dogs.

But, it happened to be the puppy that they found."

The puppy was found to be decapitated -- and according to police -- the homeowners claimed they came home and found the puppy that way.... placing blame on another animal.

"the evidence did not appear to believe that the death of the puppy came from one of the other animals."

I spoke with several neighbors today --- they tell me -- the people at the home -- have only recently moved and generally keep to themselves.

One tells me -- they never even saw the dogs.

"from what we understood, and when animal control went there, they were always inside the house."

The homeowners are denying causing any harm to the animals, but the investigation is ongoing.

"as of right now, we have physical evidence as to what happened, but we don't have the evidence of who did it and/or any type of a motive."

The other two dogs are currently being cared for by animal control.

Whoever is responsible for the death of the puppy will face felony charges.

