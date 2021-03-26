Isaiah 1:17 Project Seeks Applicants for 'Dream Cycles' Program

The Isaiah 1:17 Project is seeking applicants for its 'Dream Cycles' program, which seeks to improve mental and physical health for at-risk youth experiencing foster home placement.

... new tonight - the isaiah 1:-7 project is looking for applications for its dream cycle project.

Their goal is to improve the health - mobility - and introduce responsibility- for at risk youth - by providing a bicycle and safety equipment.

This year toyota christian fellowship will hold a virtual bike build --- where volunteers can assemble the one-hundred bicycles.

For more information on how to apply -- or volunteer -- head to our website