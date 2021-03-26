Skip to main content
Wabash County Offering COVID Vaccine to All Illinoisans 18 and Up

The Wabash County Health Department is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals who are at least 18-years-old that live or work in Illinois.

In wabash county - the health department announcing - vaccines are now available to anyone people 18 and older who live and work in illinois.... they also announced - two new vaccine clinics dates.... march 27th you will be able to get the moderna shot at "park view christian church" in mount carmel.... then on march 30th - the johnson and john vaccine will be administered*at the same location from noon to 7:00pm....

