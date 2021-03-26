Make-Up Artist Creates Super Realistic Famous Faces On Herself

A gifted British make-up artist can transform herself into celebrities.

Nicky Hill, 27, from Manchester has used her skills with a brush to recreate the features of Adele, Angelina Jolie, Boris Johnson & Donald Trump.

Her work not only includes famous faces, but wacky designs featuring bananas, spider-man, a snake & even a mouse appearing in her cheek.

Nicky tells cover-images.Com: “I’ve been a make-up artist for seven years now, self-taught".

"It was only the very first lockdown when I started posting looks, because I was bored & isolating and couldn’t work.

It really took off, and it’s been firing ever since!”