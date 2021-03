Peaceful drone footage of an eagle ray gliding through crystal clear water on a sunny day

This peaceful drone footage shows a spotted eagle ray gliding through crystal clear water on a sunny day just metres from a deserted shoreline.

A drone caught the graceful ray tracing the coast and sunbathing in the shallows just off Juno Beach, Florida, USA.

It was spotted by Paul Dabill, 46, a restaurant owner from Jupiter, Palm Beach County, who was watching the sea for wildlife that morning.