Erlanger & CABIA team on Zoom teleconferences on Brain Injury Awareness. Sign up now.

Watching which jeff you may not be aware that april is brain injury awareness that brain injuries can range from very minor all the way up the ladder.

Regina young is here and regina is the erlanger trauma outreach at injury prevention coordinator regina on the morning good morning tell us exactly number one water brain injury is a any of us know may not have a really accurate portrayal of what that is close, sir.

So marxian brain injury awareness.

Matt want to make sure fence realized that brain injury ... can be anything from a slight on the head and concussion to more severe traumatic lee inside training incentives go skull fractures, any then that the fact your ability.

See clearly feel like that had to repel wrong.

Those are all different types of brain injury.

How extensive is the other.

In the latter when you're talking abou from attic brain injuries here in and around chapman so stout stated tennessee celebrate brain injuries in 2009 team we hear in erlanger state number 5000 trauma patient every year and number of days i will over the percent of things have some for of dramatic brain injury that being that concussion have just a brief loss of consciousness overlay at a major frankly and of course people can die from bad head injury and that is may not even make it to the house little that the morbidity or that there out after brain injury can certainly estate to the rest of your life.

I have had one of the more minor concussions in years past, and i was really surprised at the length of time it took for her coat total recovery and that's where you and the folks in erlanger come into play.

You can shorten the timeline a bit.

I d want to ask you up about the partnership between the chattanooga area brain injury association in erlanger trauma services tell me how you guys are work and delivery so we had a history together now president directors for the chattanooga area brain injury association or kathy store and when we have patient that suffer a brain injury.

Here erlanger make a referral to kathy and and taking communion also serves as an connect as patient and their families with services here in the community, not just at immediately when the injury occurs that is the process continues out not so really is a continuum of care after the injury.

I know what i was getting treatment for mine.

It seemed like i got a lotta great great medical help from the folks in erlanger.

I got just as much help psychologically and emotionally from other people who had been through a similar experience that is part of what octavia helps provide tell me how folks can get more involved and educate themselves a little bit more on this issue as we continue to observe brain injury awareness month ass lately so caveat we have website and in the hat that grass is available.

There is information there.

There is also information on the two-seater.

I bring injury as well as erlanger.or/terms was very high.

We can leave it there.

Thank you so much for joining us.

Find out more about regina.

What they do erlanger.org is erlanger.for the caviar website, ca the i a t