This orphaned albino elephant is best friends with sheep at wildlife centre in South Africa

This baby albino elephant is best friends with a sheep and their carer at a wildlife centre in South Africa.

Khanyisa, an orphaned elephant, was rescued after being found trapped in a poacher's snare and abandoned by her herd.

Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development took her in and have started integrating her into a new family.

During that time Khanyisa was introduced to Lammie the Legend, a sheep that has been a mother to many orphaned animals at the centre.

Footage from January 2020 shows the duo running together alongside their carer Samson.

When Khanyisa was first found she had bad wounds on her cheeks and the top section of her left ear was severed.

It took three months for her wounds to heal.