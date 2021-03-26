Dominion Voting Systems files $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News

Dominion Voting Systems, a voting technology company that was the target of baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
CNN’s Brian Stelter and Elie Honig break down the lawsuit.
