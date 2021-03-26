Easy Remedies to Help Relieve Allergies

Easy Remedies, to Help, Relieve Allergies.

Spring is officially here, meaning trees, flowers and grass are ready to bloom.

But for 50 million Americans, that also means seasonal allergies.

.

24/7 Tempo has compiled 10 easy remedies to help relieve your allergy symptoms. .

1.

Drink Peppermint Tea.

2.

Steam.

3.

Don’t Exercise Outside in the Morning.

4.

Take Probiotics.

5.

Eat Ginger.

6.

Use Saline Spray.

7.

Don’t Wear Contact Lenses.

8.

Eat Pineapple.

9.

Wash Your Hair Daily.

10.

Clean Your A/C Filter