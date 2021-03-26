Skip to main content
Ex-employee paid final paycheck in pennies

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:46s
An angry boss is taking his pettiness to a whole new level by paying an ex employee in pennies.

But its not just a few pennies.

EXPERIENCE WITH "COMPUTERS ANDCALCULATORS."AN ANGRY BOSS IS TAKINGHIS PETTINESS TO A WHOLE NEWLEVEL BY PAYING AN EX EMPLOYEEIN PENNIES.BUT ITS NOT JUST A FEWPENNIES.ITS 500 POUNDS OF IT.THE BOSS GAVE IT TOANDREAS FLATEN AFTER HE QUIT HISJOB DUE TO AN ARGUMENT WITHMANAGEMENT.HE DIDN’T GET A CHECK BUTFOUND THE PENNIES IN HISDRIVEWAY."It sucks, it absolutely sucks."// "It’s about 504 pounds.""It smells funnySINCE HE WAS OWED $915, HEFIGURES THERE ARE 91,500 OR SOGREASY PENNIES.THE DEPARTMENT OF LABORSAYS THERE’S NOTHING TECHNICAL

