Ex-employee paid final paycheck in pennies

An angry boss is taking his pettiness to a whole new level by paying an ex employee in pennies.
But its not just a few pennies.
An angry boss is taking his pettiness to a whole new level by paying an ex employee in pennies.
But its not just a few pennies.
EXPERIENCE WITH "COMPUTERS ANDCALCULATORS."AN ANGRY BOSS IS TAKINGHIS PETTINESS TO A WHOLE NEWLEVEL BY PAYING AN EX EMPLOYEEIN PENNIES.BUT ITS NOT JUST A FEWPENNIES.ITS 500 POUNDS OF IT.THE BOSS GAVE IT TOANDREAS FLATEN AFTER HE QUIT HISJOB DUE TO AN ARGUMENT WITHMANAGEMENT.HE DIDN’T GET A CHECK BUTFOUND THE PENNIES IN HISDRIVEWAY."It sucks, it absolutely sucks."// "It’s about 504 pounds.""It smells funnySINCE HE WAS OWED $915, HEFIGURES THERE ARE 91,500 OR SOGREASY PENNIES.THE DEPARTMENT OF LABORSAYS THERE’S NOTHING TECHNICAL
It’s not technically illegal to do so, according to the Department of Labor, but that doesn’t make it OK, according to the..