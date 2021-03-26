Lawmakers Look To New Forms of Gun Control

How the community is reacting to this action ..

If gun laws are made more strict-- background checks on al* firearm sales could be required along with other changes nationally.

Those i spoke with here in acadiana are against the actions president biden may take.sot - "the idea that yo're going to make people who are capable of defending themselves helpless to make other people feel good is preposterous" vo - president biden is calling for strict gun laws to be enforced in hopes of stopping the growing number of mass shootings ... sot - "i's always going to be disturbed , mentally ill people and until they break the law you ca't preempt it , i's not like minority report where you can arrest people for what they might do or what they are thinking about doing cause then the infringement on your rights never stop , it will only get larger" vo - firearm constructor damian leger says that over 300 to 30 million firearms are in the united states ...sot - " they are used over a million times a month to save a life to stop someone from hurting someone, when something bad like these shootings happen what is the first thing that you do you call someone with a gun to help you" vo - activist, eric williams says guns are not the problem ..

Sot - "the root of the problem i believe is not taking guns away , i strongly believe in the second amendment and my program , we teach that guns do't kill people guns do not shoot , i's the misunderstood people are the problem" reporter tag - damian legar says he believes the biggest solution to this issue is educating people on firearm laws and safetyin lafayette, patsy douglas, news15.