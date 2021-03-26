Lawmakers Look To New Forms of Gun Control

Pa. Leaders And Lawmakers Call For New Gun Safety Legislation
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers, the state's attorney general and gun control advocates are asking for new gun safety legislation...
How the community is reacting to this action ..
If gun laws are made more strict-- background checks on al* firearm sales could be required along with other changes nationally.
Those i spoke with here in acadiana are against the actions president biden may take.sot - "the idea that yo're going to make people who are capable of defending themselves helpless to make other people feel good is preposterous" vo - president biden is calling for strict gun laws to be enforced in hopes of stopping the growing number of mass shootings ... sot - "i's always going to be disturbed , mentally ill people and until they break the law you ca't preempt it , i's not like minority report where you can arrest people for what they might do or what they are thinking about doing cause then the infringement on your rights never stop , it will only get larger" vo - firearm constructor damian leger says that over 300 to 30 million firearms are in the united states ...sot - " they are used over a million times a month to save a life to stop someone from hurting someone, when something bad like these shootings happen what is the first thing that you do you call someone with a gun to help you" vo - activist, eric williams says guns are not the problem ..
Sot - "the root of the problem i believe is not taking guns away , i strongly believe in the second amendment and my program , we teach that guns do't kill people guns do not shoot , i's the misunderstood people are the problem" reporter tag - damian legar says he believes the biggest solution to this issue is educating people on firearm laws and safetyin lafayette, patsy douglas, news15.
