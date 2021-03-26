Northeast Kansas woman's death under investigation after obituary states she died after getting COVI

Northeast Kansas woman's death under investigation after obituary states she died after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Kansas woman is now under investigation after her obituary stated she died trying to protect herself from covid-19 good evening and thanks for joining us.

I'm jodie o'brien.kq2's kilee thomas joins us in studio with the latest.kilee- an active investigation is underway into the death of 68- year-old jeanie evans kansas department of health and environmentafter her obituary reported evans died unexpectedly from a reaction to the covid-19 vaccine on wednesday.

The obituary coming from atchison's becker-dyer- stanton funeral home evans died at stormont-vail hospital in topeka.in a statement by kdhe- the agency says they became aware thursday morning of the death of...of a 68-year-old atchison county resident.

The resident was vaccinated in jefferson county, and according to the local health appropriate cdc guidelines were followed."the statement goes on to explain that..."during the waiting period following the vaccine administration, the individual began experiencing anaphylaxis and medical treatment was provided.

Transported to a local hospital where she later passed away.

The death will be fully investigated in accordance with standard protocol.

The investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death."the release adds that- "the local health department entered the death into the vaccine adverse event reporting system, a national vaccine safety surveillance program required anytime a death of any adverse reaction occurs post vaccination."

Evans obituary says she was a member of effingham city council.

A memorial service is being held monday afternoon at the funeral home to honor evans...she leaves behind three sons and two daughters.

Reporting in studio kilee thomas kq2 news <<cloudy skies continue into this