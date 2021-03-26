Tractor trailer runs off I-29 into ditch

An accident involving a tractor trailer causing plenty of problems for drivers earlier today on i-29... this was the scene around 7 a- m... the highway patrol says a semi hauling 40-thousand pounds of meat drove off the southbound lanes near mile marker 38.

The driver wasn't hurt.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the semi to go off the road... the interstate was down to one lane for several hours while crews worked to clean up the crash.