YWCA honors outstanding women

The YWCA has announced winners of the annual Salute to Outstanding Women awards.

After a year hiatus.... because of the pandemic.... the ywca salute to outstanding women is back!

Here are the receipients in eight categories.

Meredith madden - education.

Ari gaeta entreprene- healthcare.

Stephanie dulak- eghigian - human and public service.

Maria htoo - outstanding youth.

Laura powers - business and industry.

Dawn laguerre - social justice.

Maria smith - steam.

1:03 salute to outstanding women is a time honored tradition upheld by the ywca mohawk valley to celebrate the amazing contributions and outstanding achievements of local women in herkimer and oneida counties 1:14 ywca of the mohawk valley has honored the achievements of more than 250 women since the inaugural salute event in 1989 1:24 the virtual awards event is april 22nd.

Tickets are 33.50.

This is the ywca's largest yearly fundraiser.... and funds the agency's programs. the time is ( ).

A special visit from the easter bunny.... and palm sunday!

Up next... we're looking