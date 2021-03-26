YWCA honors outstanding women
After a year hiatus.... because of the pandemic.... the ywca salute to outstanding women is back!
Here are the receipients in eight categories.
Meredith madden - education.
Ari gaeta entreprene- healthcare.
Stephanie dulak- eghigian - human and public service.
Maria htoo - outstanding youth.
Laura powers - business and industry.
Dawn laguerre - social justice.
Maria smith - steam.
1:03 salute to outstanding women is a time honored tradition upheld by the ywca mohawk valley to celebrate the amazing contributions and outstanding achievements of local women in herkimer and oneida counties 1:14 ywca of the mohawk valley has honored the achievements of more than 250 women since the inaugural salute event in 1989 1:24 the virtual awards event is april 22nd.
Tickets are 33.50.
This is the ywca's largest yearly fundraiser.... and funds the agency's programs. the time is ( ).
A special visit from the easter bunny.... and palm sunday!
Up next... we're looking